UTEP 40, Florida International 6

FIU 0 0 0 6 \u2014 6 UTEP 14 24 0 2 \u2014 40 First Quarter UTEP_Brownholtz 1 run (Baechle kick), 9:15. UTEP_R.Flores 10 run (Baechle kick), 1:05. Second Quarter UTEP_R.Flores 43 run (Baechle kick), 9:05. UTEP_Smith 17 pass from Brownholtz (Baechle kick), 3:52. UTEP_Akharaiyi 68 pass from Brownholtz (Baechle kick), 2:15. UTEP_FG Baechle 26, :02. Fourth Quarter FIU_Nobles 84 fumble return (run failed), 14:04. UTEP_safety, 5:14. ___ FIU UTEP First downs 4 28 Total Net Yards 76 525 Rushes-yards 22-15 61-335 Passing 61 190 Punt Returns 0-0 1-0 Kickoff Returns 0-0 1-17 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-6 Comp-Att-Int 6-21-1 12-18-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-17 1-4 Punts 8-42.25 4-40.75 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1 Penalties-Yards 4-45 3-30 Time of Possession 18:00 42:00 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_FIU, Wilson 5-10, Joseph 8-10, Carlson 3-8, (Team) 1-(minus 2), D.Jackson 1-(minus 2), James 4-(minus 9). UTEP, R.Flores 13-128, Awatt 17-84, Hankins 14-81, Brownholtz 8-31, Tupou 1-12, Joseph 4-5, Burgess 3-(minus 2), Hurley 1-(minus 4). PASSING_FIU, James 6-16-1-61, Carlson 0-5-0-0. UTEP, Brownholtz 12-18-0-190. RECEIVING_FIU, Bracey 2-18, Chambers 2-9, Fairweather 1-22, Joseph 1-12. UTEP, Smith 5-58, Akharaiyi 3-99, R.Flores 2-21, Dawn 1-7, Tupou 1-5. MISSED FIELD GOALS_FIU, Gabriel 42.