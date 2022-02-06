US women tune up for Canada with 8-0 rout of Switzerland JOHN WAWROW, AP Hockey Writer Feb. 6, 2022
1 of12 United States players celebrate a goal scored against Switzerland during a preliminary round women's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Beijing. Petr David Josek/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 United States' Hilary Knight (21) scores a goal against Switzerland goalkeeper Saskia Maurer (29) during a preliminary round women's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Beijing. Petr David Josek/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Switzerland's Sinja Leemann (22) and United States' Abbey Murphy (37) leap for the puck during a preliminary round women's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Beijing. Petr David Josek/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 United States' Hilary Knight (21) is congratulated by Hannah Brandt (20) and Kendall Coyne Schofield (26) after scoring a goal against Switzerland during a preliminary round women's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Beijing. Petr David Josek/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Switzerland goalkeeper Andrea Braendli (20) blocks a shot against the United States during a preliminary round women's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Beijing. Petr David Josek/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Players from China celebrate after defeating Japan in a shoot-out during a preliminary round women's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Beijing. Petr David Josek/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 China's Le Mi (34) skates past Japan goalkeeper Nana Fujimoto (1) after scoring the winning shoot-out goal during a preliminary round women's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Beijing. Petr David Josek/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 China players celebrate after defeating Japan in a shoot-out during a preliminary round women's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Beijing. Petr David Josek/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
BEIJING (AP) — Hilary Knight scored two first-period goals, Alex Cavallini stopped 12 shots, and the United States routed Switzerland 6-0 at the Beijing Olympics on Sunday in its final tune-up before facing arch-rival Canada.
Kelly Pannek and Jesse Compher also scored twice for the Americans, who close Group A play against Canada (2-0) on Tuesday. The U.S. improved to 3-0 and had 13 of 19 skaters earn at least a point.