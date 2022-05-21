US women's team has history of advocating for equal rights

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
3
The U.S. women's national team has not only been wildly successful on the field, the players have also been unabashedly outspoken, using their platform to advocate for equal rights for themselves and others.
The team's efforts to secure equitable pay finally came to fruition this week. The four-time Women's World Cup winners reached a collective bargaining agreement with U.S. Soccer that gives them the same pay as their male counterparts.