US minus Decker comes up short in Olympic final vs. Canada STEPHEN WHYNO, AP Hockey Writer Feb. 17, 2022 Updated: Feb. 17, 2022 5:46 a.m.
BEIJING (AP) — The United States may have lost the gold medal 10 minutes into the Olympics.
Two weeks before facing Canada in the women's hockey final, the Americans watched first-line center and arguably their best player, Brianna Decker, get stretchered off the ice with a broken leg early in the tournament opener.