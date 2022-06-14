US Open updates | McIlroy wonders if some take easy way out

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) \u2014 The Latest on the U.S. Open (all times local): ___ 11 a.m. Rory McIlroy says he understands why the 40- and 50-something crowd, led by Phil Mickelson, might be willing to take the money from the LIV Tour. He doesn't understand why other players are going. \u201cI think they would say to you themselves that their best days are behind them,\u201d the 33-year-old McIlroy said Tuesday of the players in their 40s and 50s who have signed on with the rival golf series. But, he said, others who are around the same age as him still have plenty to play for and might still have their best days ahead of them. \u201cSo that\u2019s where it feels like you\u2019re taking the easy way out,\u201d McIlroy said. The four-time major winner has been among the most forceful advocates for the PGA Tour, and he reiterated his support for the tour \u2014 while taking a few digs at LIV front man Greg Norman \u2014 in his victory news conference Sunday at the Canadian Open. Most of his Q&A with reporters Tuesday was focused on the newly forming schism in golf and his relationship with players who have left. Mickelson received a reported $200 million to go and Dustin Johnson received a reported $150 million. Asked if he had lost respect for Mickleson, McIlroy said \u201cas a golfer, I have the utmost respect for Phil.\u201d \u201cI\u2019ve been disappointed with how he has went about what he has done," McIlroy said. \u201cBut I think he has come back and shown some remorse about how he has handled some things so I think he has learned from that." ___ More AP golf: https:\/\/apnews.com\/hub\/golf and https:\/\/twitter.com\/AP_Sports