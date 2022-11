LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Calvin Tyler Jr. had 125 yards rushing and three touchdowns, including a 3-yard TD that capped the scoring with 2:49 to paly, Brian Cobbs had 10 receptions for 122 yards and Utah State beat San Jose State 35-31 Saturday night.

Cooper Legas completed 23 of 35 passes for and a touchdown with two interceptions for Utah State (5-5, 4-2 Mountain West Conference).