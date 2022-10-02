Trout hits 39th HR, Angels beat Texas 8-3 for 7th straight W GREG BEACHAM, AP Sports Writer Oct. 2, 2022 Updated: Oct. 2, 2022 8:09 p.m.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels wrapped up the home portion of their seventh consecutive losing season by hitting superbly, pitching more than adequately and extending their longest winning streak in nearly five years.
The Halos' frustration will last through another winter, but they hope this strong finish portends better days ahead in 2023.