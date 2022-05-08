Toro, France rally Mariners past Rays 2-1 to stop slide CHRIS TALBOTT, Associated Press May 8, 2022 Updated: May 8, 2022 8:44 p.m.
SEATTLE (AP) — Abraham Toro hit a tying homer in the ninth inning, Ty France singled home the winning run in the 10th and the Seattle Mariners beat the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 on Sunday to snap a six-game losing streak.
“We can definitely catch our breath now,” France said. “It’s been a rough week.”