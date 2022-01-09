Titans get AFC's No. 1 seed; Colts' loss helps Steelers TERESA M. WALKER, AP Pro Football Writer Jan. 9, 2022 Updated: Jan. 9, 2022 11:34 p.m.
1 of11 Tennessee Titans guard Rodger Saffold (76) celebrates with fans after their win over the Houston Texans in an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Houston. Justin Rex/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) celebrates with fans after their win over the Houston Texans in an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Houston. Justin Rex/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones (2) celebrates his touchdown with teammates during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Houston. Eric Christian Smith/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger gestures after throwing a touchdown pass to wide receiver Chase Claypool during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Baltimore. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) is sacked by Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Josh Allen (41) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. Stephen B. Morton/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) waves to fans after the team defeated the Carolina Panthers during an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Mark LoMoglio/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 San Francisco 49ers cornerback Ambry Thomas (20) celebrates after catching an interception in overtime of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The 49ers won 27-24. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
The AFC playoffs will be running through Music City, and the Tennessee Titans should have Derrick Henry back for their first game this postseason.
The Tennessee Titans, who used an NFL-high 91 players for the most ever in a non-strike season, clinched their first No. 1 seed since 2008 and third overall. They needed only a win Sunday, though they made it interesting before holding off the team that replaced them in Houston 28-25 to clinch the AFC's top spot.
Written By
TERESA M. WALKER