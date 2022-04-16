Timberwolves stun Grizzlies, grab Game 1 with 130-117 win TERESA M. WALKER, AP Sports Writer April 16, 2022 Updated: April 16, 2022 7:01 p.m.
1 of9 Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) shoots ahead of Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) during the first half of Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams during the first half of Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) shoots ahead of Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the first half of Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) drives between Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) and guard Malik Beasley (5) during the first half of Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Memphis Grizzlies guard Ziaire Williams (8) dunks the ball as center Brandon Clarke reacts during the first half of Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 An activist is removed from the floor after a demonstration briefly stopped play during the first half of Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Memphis Grizzlies Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 36 points in his postseason debut, and the seventh-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves stunned the No. 2 seed Memphis Grizzlies 130-117 on Saturday to grab home-court advantage in the opener of their first-round Western Conference series.
Karl-Anthony Towns added 29 and 13 rebounds. Malik Beasley had 23 points, and Jaden McDaniels 15. Patrick Beverley and D'Angelo Russell had 10 apiece.
Written By
TERESA M. WALKER