Tim Yakteen brings 2 top horses to 1st Ky Derby in charge

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Tim Yakteen has been to the Kentucky Derby with good horses before. Now the trainer is at Churchill Downs in charge for the first time with two top contenders that used to be trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert.
Yakteen worked two different stints earlier in his career as an apprentice under Baffert, who won't be at the Derby on Saturday because he's serving a 90-day suspension imposed by Kentucky racing officials. The six-time Derby winner also has been banned for two years by Churchill Downs Inc.