Thompson throws 2 TDs, Nebraska rallies to beat Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Casey Thompson threw a go-ahead 27-yard touchdown pass to Trey Palmer with 8:54 to play and Nebraska beat Rutgers 14-13 Friday night, handing the Scarlet Knights their 21st consecutive loss at home to a Big Ten Conference opponent.

Safety Myles Farmer set up the game-winning score with an interception and return. Thompson, who also threw a 7-yard TD pass to tight end Travis Vokolek to open the second half, connected on the next play from scrimmage as Palmer made a sliding catch in the end zone.

The Cornhuskers (3-3, 2-1) rallied from a 13-0 halftime deficit and got a shutout from their defense in the final 30 minutes in handing Rutgers (3-3, 0-3) its third straight loss.

Thompson, who was banged up just before the half, finished 24 of 36 for 232 yards passing with two TDs and two interceptions.

Farmer made the big play, picking an ill-advised pass by Evan Simon and returning it 17 yards. Simon was intercepted three times

Quarterback Noah Vedral, a Nebraska graduate transfer now in his third season at Rutgers, scored on a 21-yard run on the opening series.

Rutgers Jude McAtamney kicked field goals of 25 and 40 yards, the first set up by a punt block by Max Melton, who also had an interception.

STREAK END

Rutgers' Adam Korsak had a streak of 150 straight punts without a touchback snapped with 12:52 left in the fourth quarter when he had a 51-yard line drive go through the end zone.

THE TAKEAWAY

Nebraska: After ending a nine-game losing streak against Bowl Subdivision opponents when it beat Indiana, the Huskers have now won two in a row under interim head coach Mickey Joseph.

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights need to straighten out their quarterback situation. Vedral started his first game of the season but Greg Schiano used Simon and Johnny Langan, the tight end who carries in short-yardage situations. None of them was impressive.

UP NEXT:

Nebraska: at Purdue on Oct. 15

Rutgers: Bye week. Plays host to Indiana on Oct. 22.

