Thompson scores 33, Warriors beat Lakers to win third in row JANIE McCAULEY, AP Sports Writer April 8, 2022 Updated: April 8, 2022 12:45 a.m.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 33 points with six 3-pointers and the Golden State Warriors won their third straight game after dropping four in a row, running away late from the depleted Los Angeles Lakers for a 128-112 victory Thursday night.
Jordan Poole added 19 points and a career-high 11 assists for the Warriors on a festive night at Chase Center, where huge Golden State fan and K-pop star BamBam brought the house down with a spirited halftime performance in the Warriors' final regular-season home game.
