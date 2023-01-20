Thompson cards 3 more eagles, has 2-shot AmEx lead over Rahm

LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — Rookie Davis Thompson made three more eagles Friday for a total of five through 36 holes to tie the PGA Tour record for the most in a 72-hole tournament since 1983, and he still didn't put any more distance between himself and Jon Rahm at The American Express.
Thompson also carded his first bogeys of the tournament, which were hardly enough to slow him down. One day after making consecutive eagles in shooting 10-under 62 at La Quinta to take the first-round lead, Thompson carded an 8-under 64 on the Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West. He had three eagles, four birdies and two bogeys.