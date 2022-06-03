Thomas hits 3 HRs, Nats go deep 5 times in 8-5 win over Reds JEFF WALLNER, Associated Press June 3, 2022 Updated: June 3, 2022 11:06 p.m.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Lane Thomas had his first career three-homer game, and Nelson Cruz and Juan Soto also went deep leading the Washington Nationals to an 8-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night.
Thomas became the first Nationals player to hit three homers in a game since Kyle Schwarber on June 20, 2021, against the New York Mets. He had only three home runs in 123 at-bats.