Thankful Melvin happy to be back in Padres dugout

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A smiling and thankful Bob Melvin returned to manage the San Diego Padres for the start of a three-game series in San Francisco on Friday, less than two weeks after undergoing prostate surgery.

Melvin emerged from the visitor’s dugout wearing his uniform for the first time since May 9 -– the day before announcing that he would undergo surgery. Melvin had the procedure on May 11 and had been recovering at home since.