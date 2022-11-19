Texas Tech 14, Iowa St. 10

Texas Tech 0 7 0 7 \u2014 14 Iowa St. 0 3 0 7 \u2014 10 Second Quarter TTU_D.Smith 1 run (Wolff kick), 12:23. ISU_FG Nettles 36, 6:38. Fourth Quarter ISU_Dean 24 pass from Dekkers (Gilbert kick), 11:18. TTU_Cupp 4 pass from Shough (Wolff kick), 6:10. ___ TTU ISU First downs 13 22 Total Net Yards 246 422 Rushes-yards 38-105 43-128 Passing 141 294 Punt Returns 1-4 0-0 Kickoff Returns 3-58 2-27 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 15-21-0 23-36-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 3-20 2-14 Punts 7-39.0 5-38.4 Fumbles-Lost 3-1 0-0 Penalties-Yards 1-8 6-40 Time of Possession 23:55 36:05 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Texas Tech, Brooks 9-45, Thompson 7-35, Shough 14-33, X.White 1-5, Valdez 3-3, D.Smith 2-2, (Team) 2-(minus 18). Iowa St., Norton 19-59, Dekkers 10-29, Sanders 12-24, Noel 1-15, Silas 1-1. PASSING_Texas Tech, Shough 15-21-0-141. Iowa St., Dekkers 23-35-0-294, Hutchinson 0-1-0-0. RECEIVING_Texas Tech, Bradley 4-26, Price 3-42, Martinez 3-33, X.White 2-26, Brooks 1-7, Cupp 1-4, Teeter 1-3. Iowa St., Hutchinson 8-101, Noel 4-46, Hanika 3-42, Sanders 2-25, Norton 2-11, Stanley 1-37, Dean 1-24, Silas 1-6, Rus 1-2. MISSED FIELD GOALS_Iowa St., Nettles 34, Nettles 30.