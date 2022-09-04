Taylor hits 2-run homer in 10th, Brewers beat Dbacks 8-6 JOHN MARSHALL, AP Sports Writer Sep. 4, 2022
PHOENIX (AP) — Tyrone Taylor hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning after pinch-hitter Rowdy Tellez's tying solo shot in the ninth, lifting the Milwaukee Brewers to an 8-6 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night.
Andrew McCutchen pulled the Brewers within 6-5 with a run-scoring single in the eighth inning after an out call at the plate was overturned on review. Tellez then tied it with his 28th homer of the season in the ninth, a solo shot off Ian Kennedy.