Tatum scores 30 as Celtics romp again in Brooklyn, 129-106 BRIAN MAHONEY, AP Basketball Writer Feb. 24, 2022 Updated: Feb. 24, 2022 10:33 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 30 points and the Boston Celtics returned from the All-Star break with their second romp in Brooklyn this month, beating the Nets 129-106 on Thursday night.
Jaylen Brown added 18 points and Marcus Smart had 15. The Celtics picked up where they left off before the break, when they won nine of their final 10 games. One of those was a 126-91 victory in Brooklyn on Feb. 8, when they jumped to a 28-2 lead.