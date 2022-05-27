Taillon leads Yankees over Rays 2-0 for 4th straight win DICK SCANLON, Associated Press May 27, 2022 Updated: May 27, 2022 10:23 p.m.
New York Yankees starting pitcher Jameson Taillon throws to a Tampa Bay Rays batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, May 27, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla.
New York Yankees starting pitcher Jameson Taillon throws to a Tampa Bay Rays batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, May 27, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla.
New York Yankees' Matt Carpenter watches his home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 27, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla.
New York Yankees' Matt Carpenter watches his home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 27, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Jeffrey Springs waits after giving up a home run to New York Yankees' Matt Carpenter, foreground, during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 27, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla.
New York Yankees shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa tags out Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena on a steal attempt at second base during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 27, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla.
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge celebrates with teammates after the team's win over the Tampa Bay Rays in a baseball game Friday, May 27, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco reacts after fouling the ball off himself during the seventh inning against the New York Yankees in a baseball game Friday, May 27, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Tampa Bay Rays' Kevin Kiermaier reacts after striking out during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees on Friday, May 27, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla.
New York Yankees third baseman Marwin Gonzalez (14) embraces first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) after the Yankees defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in a baseball game Friday, May 27, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla.
New York Yankees relief pitcher Clay Holmes, left, celebrates with catcher Kyle Higashioka after the team's win over the Tampa Bay Rays in a baseball game Friday, May 27, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla.
17 of17
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jameson Tallion pitched two-hit ball over eight innings, following Nestor Cortes to give the Yankees their longest consecutive starts in nine years and leading New York over the Tampa Bay Rays 2-0 Friday night.
Gleyber Torres put the Yankees ahead with a homer in the fourth off Jeffrey Springs (2-2) and Matt Carpenter, in his second game with New York, homered later in the inning.