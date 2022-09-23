Syracuse 22, Virginia 20

Virginia 0 0 13 7 \u2014 20 Syracuse 10 6 3 3 \u2014 22 First Quarter SYR_Shrader 17 run (Szmyt kick), 12:18. SYR_FG Szmyt 26, 1:00. Second Quarter SYR_FG Szmyt 32, 14:06. SYR_FG Szmyt 28, 1:14. Third Quarter UVA_K.Thompson 1 run (Bettridge kick), 9:46. UVA_P.Jones 4 run (kick failed), 9:26. SYR_FG Szmyt 40, :24. Fourth Quarter UVA_L.Davis 4 pass from Armstrong (Bettridge kick), 5:51. SYR_FG Szmyt 31, 1:08. ___ UVA SYR First downs 18 21 Total Net Yards 287 352 Rushes-yards 29-149 38-75 Passing 138 277 Punt Returns 0-0 2-12 Kickoff Returns 4-101 2-70 Interceptions Ret. 1-13 1-5 Comp-Att-Int 19-38-1 22-33-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 4-17 5-23 Punts 4-48.0 3-42.0 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 3-3 Penalties-Yards 12-106 12-91 Time of Possession 24:50 35:10 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Virginia, P.Jones 13-87, Armstrong 11-29, Hollins 2-22, K.Thompson 2-10, X.Brown 1-1. Syracuse, Tucker 21-60, Shrader 14-11, Jackson 1-4, Allen 1-1, (Team) 1-(minus 1). PASSING_Virginia, Armstrong 19-38-1-138. Syracuse, Shrader 22-33-1-277. RECEIVING_Virginia, K.Thompson 8-55, Wicks 5-42, Misch 2-18, Hollins 2-15, L.Davis 1-4, P.Jones 1-4. Syracuse, Gadsden 7-113, Tucker 5-39, Pena 2-41, Jackson 2-28, Cooper 2-27, Alford 2-18, Allen 1-7, Mang 1-4. MISSED FIELD GOALS_Virginia, Farrell 51, Farrell 49.