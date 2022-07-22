Sydney McLaughlin obliterates world record in 400 hurdles EDDIE PELLS, AP National Writer July 22, 2022 Updated: July 22, 2022 11:27 p.m.
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Sydney McLaughlin shattered her world record by a whopping 0.73 seconds Friday, blazing through the 400-meter hurdles in 50.68 seconds for her first career gold medal at world championships.
The 22-year-old obliterated the field in setting the first world record of these championships. More impressively, it marked the fourth straight major race in which she's bettered the mark.