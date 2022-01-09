Vlhova denies Holdener 1st WCup slalom win; Shiffrin DNF'd Jan. 9, 2022 Updated: Jan. 9, 2022 9:58 a.m.
KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia (AP) — Petra Vlhova cemented her status as the leading female slalom skier of the season with her fifth win from six races on Sunday with just a month to go before the Olympic race in Beijing.
The overall World Cup champion from Slovakia won the penultimate slalom before the Games as she denied first-run leader Wendy Holdener of Switzerland a first career win.