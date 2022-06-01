Swiatek benefits from double bounce no-call; into French SF HOWARD FENDRICH, AP Tennis Writer June 1, 2022 Updated: June 1, 2022 11:25 a.m.
PARIS (AP) — Iga Swiatek benefited from the chair umpire's no-call on a double bounce that gave her a key first-set service break during a match-altering five-game run and the French Open's No. 1 seed moved into the semifinals with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Jessica Pegula on Wednesday.
Swiatek extended her winning streak to 33 matches, the longest on tour since Serena Williams won 34 in a row in 2013.
