REED CITY – It was a 2-0 start for the Reed City wrestling Coyotes with home wins over Clare (48-36) and Mount Pleasant (54-30) on Wednesday to open the season.

In the win over Clare, Coyote winners were Wyatt Spalo (285), Barron Bowman (113), Logan Kindig (132), Elijah Lentz (144). Izaiah Lentz (150) and Andrew Kiaunis (157) by pins, and Carter Johnson (106) and Bryson Hughes (190) by forfeits.

Reed City picked up nine pins in the win over Reed City. Johnson and Bowman got pins in 1:06 and 24 seconds respectively for a 12-0 lead. The Oilers came back with two pins. The Coyotes traded pins with the visitors with Kindig getting his in 1:41.

It was 18-18 but the Lentz twins notched pins with Elijah getting his in 0:38 and Izaiah at 0:49 for 30-18 lead. While the Oilers got pins at 157 and 175, Hunter Fagon-Moyer got a fall at 2:36 and Reed city had a 36-30 lead going into the 190-pound class. The hosts closed it off with three straight pins from Hughes (1:40), Morgan (0:27) and Spalo (0:15).

“I was really nervous going into tonight,” Reed City coach Roger Steig said. “Clare, I knew they had a strong squad. They were 22-6 last year and have 11 starters back this year. I like how our kids wrestled. We got behind early in our matches but I thought our conditioning was great this time of year. We came back and took a lot of matches away from them.

“For early in the year, we have a lot of work to do. Everybody does. I’m ecstatic about our performance tonight.”

Reed City is at the Big Rapids Invitational on Saturday.

“I thought the team did great,” Elijah Lentz said. “I enjoy watching it. It was a great start to the season, seeing what everyone was capable of.”

Kindig agreed.

“We wrestled hard, intense,” he said. “We didn’t stop.”

Evart 1-1

EVART – Evart’s wrestling team opened its season on Wednesday at Houghton Lake, beating the host team 42-36 and losing to Grayling 36-30.

Going 2-0 for Evart were Cole Hopkins, Riley Ransom and Dallas Langworthy. Going 1-0 were Cole Staats and Joseph Kunin. Recording 1-1 marks were Alex Burhans, Michael Lodholtz, Teijin Wing and Clayton Keysor.

Evart is in Big Rapids this Saturday for a team tournament.