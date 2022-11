EVART – Carrie Kunkle led Evart’s girls basketball team to a state runner-up finish in 1986.

Now she takes over a Wildcat team that was 15-7 last season and played a very competitive district final game against McBain to end the season.

“Skylar Baumgardner was a four-year basketball player,” Kunkle said. “She started all 22 games last year and 14 as a junior. She averaged 13.4 points a game last year.”



Senior guard Addysen Gray will lead the Evart attack.

“Addy is one of our team captains, and a notably decorated basketball player throughout her basketball career at Evart,” Kunkle said. “We expect her to have a strong season of team leadership, scoring, and assists. This is her final year and she will shine as she finalizes a substantial high school basketball career.”

Senior guard Brianna Cass is another team captain.

“She has had incredible success at the varsity level for Evart,” Kunkle said. “We expect her to make a difference in every game she plays in. She has strong determination, aggressive offense, attacking and powerful defensive play, and a heart of determination that is unmatchable by other players.



Senior forward Logan Staats is the other team captain.

“Her determination and work ethic are strong,” Kunkle said. “Her drive, hustle and strength make her a versatile basketball player. She leads and encourages our team.”

Kunkle likes her junior class with Allyson Theunick (guard-forward), Brooklyn Decker (forward), Kayanne Tiedt (guard-forward), and Faith Hamilton (guard-forward).

“Brooklyn’s dedication to her craft is expected to pay amazing dividends on the offensive and defensive side of the ball this season,” Kunkle said. “Ally can contribute in any way we need her to and she will be a utility player that can handle any assignment.



“Faith can drive to the basket, has good court vision, and will add a fast break spark to our team. Kayanne is a highly efficient shooter, handles pressure well, and will be relied on during clutch opportunities during our game play.”

Sophomore guard-forward Emma Dyer is expected to have a strong second varsity season for the Wildcats.

“She can shoot, drive, pass and out run anyone,” Kunkle said. “She plays tenacious defense, and is relied on as a ball handler.”



Kyrah Gray is a freshman guard-forward.

“We look forward to continuing to develop Kyrah as a player and having her develop under the varsity umbrella this season,” Kunkle said. “She will bring skills like scoring, ball handling, court awareness and is highly coachable and focused during crucial game moments. She has two-way trustworthiness with her coaches.”

Evart opens the season with home games on Tuesday against Meridian and Friday vs. Beal City, a Highland Conference opponent.

“Our expectations are set very high,” Kunkle said. “We have an extremely talented roster this year. They know what it takes to win games and play hard. Our goal will be to win our conference as well as play late into the tournament. That sounds like a goal any coach would have for their team, but with this team we expect to be extremely competitive very late into the extended season.

“We have such fundamentally sound girls. They will have strong seasons on both sides of the ball because of the years of work they have put into the game, including in the offseason. Offense will be an especially strong suit for our team.”

Kunkle said her team needs to work on communication and rebounding.

“Our team has to work together and be vocal on the court,” Kunkle said. “As we improve in talking on both sides of the ball, our gameplay will drastically improve. We have a guard-heavy team this year, so getting strong at boxing out and fighting for offensive and defensive rebounds will be a necessity.



“We have a strong (Highland) Conference. Lake City, McBain, Beal City and NMC were all very good teams last year. However, with a small senior class last year and with a young and now experienced roster this season, we expect to be highly competitive in our conference.”



Kunkle adds: “Our girls basketball program is looking to continue to have success over the next few years. It truly is an amazing time to be a Wildcat with the multi-sport success we have shown. We look to grow and continue this success at all levels of our Lady Wildcat basketball program.”