Stricker goes wire-to-wire for 2nd Regions Tradition win JOHN ZENOR, AP Sports Writer May 15, 2022 Updated: May 15, 2022 6:24 p.m.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Steve Stricker completed at a wire-to-wire victory Sunday in the Regions Tradition, closing with a 3-under 69 for a five-stroke victory and his fourth PGA Tour Champions major title.
Stricker's second Tradition win at Greystone Golf & Country Club came in his third event since returning from a six-month absence for health reasons.