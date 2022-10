EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Ashur Carraha threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to Jermaine Corbett on the first play of the fourth quarter and Stonehill made its Northeast Conference game a success with a 24-20 win on Saturday over Duquesne.

The game was first in the NEC for the Skyhawks (3-0, 1-0), who are in their first year transitioning from Division II to the FCS.