John Minchillo/AP

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Steve Lavin, the former coach at UCLA and St. John's, was hired Wednesday night to take over the struggling program at the University of San Diego.

Lavin, 57, replaces Sam Scholl, who was fired March 6 after the Toreros went 15-16 in a third straight losing season. The Toreros have had just four winning seasons and one NCAA Tournament appearance under three coaches since Brad Holland was fired after going 18-14 in 2006-07.