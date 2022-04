BIG RAPIDS – Anglers are trying to get into the swing of spring fishing.

In Mecosta County, “they’ve been catching a number of panfish, bluegills and crappies and perch as well,” Tanner Havens, of Franks Sporting Goods, said. “It’s starting to slow down at Davis Bridge on the perch. We’re looking forward to next weekend for the opening of walleye and torut seasons. Turkey season opens this weekend.”

In Portage Lake the lake was completely free of ice but due to high winds anglers did not venture out, the DNR said.

At Manistee, fishing was slow but a few brown trout, lake trout and coho were caught while trolling the shorelines. A couple steelhead and a coho were caught off the north pier while using spawn. A few brown trout were caught off the south pier before the high winds set in during the week.

“We’re still fishing steelhead at Tippy Dam,” Rob Eckerson of Pappy’s said. “We’re approaching the peak. We’re not quite there yet. Water temps are right around 43. We’re slowing progressing. Perch fishing at Manistee Lake has been good. It’s too windy at Portage for people to get out there.”

Fishing was slow in Ludington for the most part, but a couple brown trout were caught near the harbor. Fishing at the piers was slow too.

“They’re getting a couple of perch at Manistee Lake,” a spokesman at Tangled Tackle Co. said. “The white perch are in. People casting off the pier are starting to get a couple of brown trout.

At Frankfort, the DNR said anglers were fishing on the ice free breakwall. Catches were very slow as water temperatures remained on the cold side.

At Little Traverse Bay, the ice was starting to shrink at shore and thin a bit the DNR said. Steelhead fishing was slow. The area inside of the breakwall and around the city dock was mostly open water and the rocks were clear of snow and ice. There were a few anglers fishing along the beach inside the breakwall. There were a few steelhead caught off the breakwall on spawn, the DNR said.