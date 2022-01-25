Staal, Power among those named to Canada's Olympic roster STEPHEN WHYNO, AP Hockey Writer Jan. 25, 2022 Updated: Jan. 25, 2022 11:50 a.m.
FILE - Montreal Canadiens center Eric Staal (21) skates on the ice during the first period of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals series against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Longtime NHL forward Eric Staal and 2021 top draft pick Owen Power are among the players named Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, to Canada's roster for the Beijing Olympics.
Canada's Owen Power (25) and Czech Republic's Josef Kolacek (24) battle for the puck during second-period IIHF world junior hockey championship game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021.
FILE - Northeastern goaltender Devon Levi is shown during an NCAA college hockey game against Boston College on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Levi is expected to be Canada's starter in the net for the Beijing Olympics.
Canada's Mason McTavish (23) and Czech Republic's Jiri Kulich (27) battle for the puck during third-period IIHF world junior hockey championship game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021.
6 of6
Longtime NHL forward Eric Staal and 2021 top draft pick Owen Power were among the players named Tuesday to Canada’s roster for the Beijing Olympics.
Staal played almost 1,400 games in the NHL and won the Stanley Cup in 2006 with the Carolina Hurricanes. He returns to the Olympics after winning gold on home ice in 2010 in Vancouver and most recently reached the Cup Final last season with the Montreal Canadiens.