KATY, Texas (AP) — Derek St. Hilaire had a season-high 31 points and Simeon Kirkland sank two free throws with a minute left for the game's final points as New Orleans beat Northwestern State 80-79 on Saturday in the fifth-place game of the Southland Conference Tip-Off tournament.

St. Hilaire shot 13 for 16 from the foul line. He added five steals.