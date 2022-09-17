St. Francis (PA) rolls past Wagner, 27-7 to earn 1st win

NEW YORK (AP) — Makai Jackson caught 11 passes for 117 yards and a touchdown and returned a kickoff 79 yards for a score to spark St. Francis (PA) to its first win, holding winless Wagner scoreless over the final three quarters to post a 27-7 win on Saturday.

Wagner scored first when Nick Kargman threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Naiem Simmons with :33 left in the first quarter, but the Red Flash answered when Jackson returned the kickoff to tie the score. Damon Horton scored from a yard out in the final minute of the first half to send St. Francis into intermission with a 14-7 lead.