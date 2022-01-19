Splash Brothers Curry, Thompson lead Warriors past Pistons

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 21 points, Stephen Curry had 18, and the Golden State Warriors returned from a tough trip to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-86 on Tuesday night.

Curry, back after a one-game absence, shot 6 for 11 with four 3-pointers and added eight assists. He fell on his right hand during a win at Chicago on Friday, then missed Sunday's 119-99 loss at Minnesota.

Andrew Wiggins scored 19 points for a Warriors team happy to be home for an extended stretch after having lost five of seven, including three of four on the road.

Thompson — Curry's Splash Brother who was cheered by the Chase Center crowd every time he subbed back into the game — missed his initial two shots before connecting from deep in his second home game since returning from two devastating injuries and surgeries that cost him more than 2 1/2 years.

Golden State made six of its first nine 3-pointers to build a 33-22 lead after the opening quarter.

Isaiah Stewart had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Pistons in another lopsided defeat after a 135-108 home loss to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

Detroit reserve Rodney McGruder scored a season-high 19 points with four 3-pointers.

MISSING DRAYMOND

Draymond Green sat out for a fifth straight game with a left calf injury caused by a hurt disk in his lower back. The Warriors are being cautious with the do-everything veteran.

“They are doing plenty of rehab and he is making improvements every day,” coach Steve Kerr said. “We’ll re-evaluate in two weeks.”

Rookie Jonathan Kuminga earned a starting nod in Green's place and finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

ROLE MODEL

Gary Payton II, who has overcome his own challenge with dyslexia, greeted and hosted youth and their families supported by the grassroots group Decoding Dyslexia California. Before his warmup routine, Payton high-fived the kids, posed for photos and offered words of encouragement.

TIP-INS

Pistons: Former Warriors analytics expert Sammy Gelfand, now with the Pistons, caught up with his old colleagues and chatted on the bench with Golden State assistant Bruce Fraser. ... Detroit was averaging 15.5 forced turnovers per game, including 8.2 steals, but the Warriors had 13 turnovers. ... All four of Detroit’s losses since New Year’s Day had been by at least 27 points. The Pistons pulled within 20 to begin the fourth after falling behind by as many as 34.

Warriors: Kevon Looney's eight first-quarter rebounds matched his career best for any period, and he wound up with 10 boards — his third straight game with double-digit rebounds to match a career-high streak also done from May 6-10 last year. ... Veteran G/F Andre Iguodala sat out as a precaution with a left hip injury. ... Golden State is 9-0 at home vs. the Eastern Conference and 19-3 overall at Chase Center.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Visit the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night, having won seven of their last 13 road games in the series.

Warriors: Host the Pacers on Thursday night to continue a seven-game stretch at home.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports