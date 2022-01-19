Splash Brothers Curry, Thompson lead Warriors past Pistons JANIE McCAULEY, AP Sports Writer Jan. 19, 2022 Updated: Jan. 19, 2022 1:01 a.m.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 21 points, Stephen Curry had 18, and the Golden State Warriors returned from a tough trip to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-86 on Tuesday night.
Curry, back after a one-game absence, shot 6 for 11 with four 3-pointers and added eight assists. He fell on his right hand during a win at Chicago on Friday, then missed Sunday's 119-99 loss at Minnesota.