REED CITY – Wyatt Spalo has made quite an impact on the Reed City line as only a sophomore.

But it’s been the line play of the Coyotes both ways which has played a key role in putting the 11-1 Coyotes in the Division 6 semifinals on Saturday at Gaylord against Negaunee.

“Wyatt Spalo has been the starting center for us all year and played defensive tackle, too,” Reed City coach Scott Shankel said. “Wyatt has done great for his first year on varsity. He is a tough physical player that is getting better each week he plays.”

Spalo said he was told before summer football he would be on the varsity for the 2022 season.

“I was pretty excited,” he said. “It’s a great honor to be on the varsity as a sophomore.”

He’s been a starting center and has also seen some action at defensive tackle. It’s his first year as a center.

“I knew coming up I was probably going to be center,” Spalo said. ”I guess I was what they needed. We lost our center from last year. He moved to tackle.”

The center snap with the quarterback has been going smoothly.

“I think having him under center is a whole lot easier,” Spalo said, adding he’s ready to make a hit as soon as he snaps the ball. “The Dline comes in pretty fast. The key is getting off the ball fast and giving them a good pop.”

The up-the-middle-run has been effective for the Coyotes, Spalo said.

“We’ve been getting good blocking up front and good running from our fullbacks,” he said.

The Coyotes have scored impressive wins over talented teams like Cadillac, Montague, Muskegon Catholic Central and Millington the last four weeks.

“We have to keep doing what we’re doing and keep working,” Spalo said.

He’s also a wrestler but said football is his favorite sport.