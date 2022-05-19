Southern Hills: All-time best often crowned in dull fashion DAVE SKRETTA, AP Sports Writer May 19, 2022 Updated: May 19, 2022 3:13 a.m.
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — About a month before Dave Stockton won the PGA Championship at Southern Hills, his father gave him the self-help classic “Psycho-Cybernetics” by Maxwell Maltz, and he went through page by page highlighting various passages.
“It was not a fun read,” Stockton said. “It was like reading sandpaper.”