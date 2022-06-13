Source: F1 boss in South Africa for talks about race in 2023

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Formula One boss Stefano Domenicali arrived in South Africa on Monday for talks about holding a race in the country as early as next year, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Domenicali is expected to meet with representatives of the Kyalami circuit near Johannesburg with the aim of reaching a deal for a South African race to be added to the 2023 schedule. No final agreement has yet been reached, the person said, but the plan was to have a South African Grand Prix next year.