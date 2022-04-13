Sorry, not sorry: Heat aren't fazed by the lack of believers

MIAMI (AP) \u2014 Udonis Haslem started the Miami Heat postseason with an apology. It wasn\u2019t a real apology. Haslem, like many other Heat players, is amused by the notion that the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs isn\u2019t considered a favorite to win the Eastern Conference title. Miami doesn\u2019t have an MVP candidate, didn\u2019t have anyone qualify for the top 20 in the league\u2019s scoring race, and according to FanDuel Sportsbook only has the third-best odds of winning the East behind Milwaukee and Boston. \u201cIt might not be the sexiest,\u201d Haslem, the longtime Heat captain and 19-year veteran, said of Miami's 53-29 regular season mark. \u201cWe ain\u2019t got nobody out here scoring 85 points in one game. Ain\u2019t got none of that. But we are winning basketball games collectively as a unit and as a team. I\u2019m sorry to everybody in the basketball world that that\u2019s not sexy enough for you guys, but we\u2019re thankful for the guys that we have and the opportunity that we have to be the No. 1 seed.\u201d Miami opens the playoffs at home on Sunday afternoon; the Heat will find out their opponent on Friday night. By then, the Heat expect to have center Bam Adebayo \u2014 out because of a stint in the league\u2019s health and safety protocols \u2014 back and ready for Game 1. He was the only Heat player missing Wednesday when the team resumed practice after a two-day, players-only, bonding trip to the Bahamas. \u201cIn terms of whether there\u2019s motivation because people are counting us out or not giving us a due respect, each person can translate that on their own,\u201d Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. \u201cI think the more powerful motivation is what we\u2019re trying to play for and compete for, which is the hardest thing you attempt to do in a team sport, to compete for a title.\u201d It might seem surprising to some that a team that made headlines a few weeks ago for an in-game argument \u2014 All-Star forward Jimmy Butler exchanging words with Spoelstra during a time out, then Haslem getting involved in a rather demonstrative way \u2014 went on vacation together. Whatever caused that argument was forgotten by the next day anyway, since some players arrived for work the following morning and found Butler and Haslem already in the locker room and carrying on with their usual brand of conversation and nonsense. The Heat insist they\u2019re united. They bicker, and that argument wasn\u2019t the worst dustup the team has experienced this season, but Haslem said that\u2019s all part this team\u2019s DNA. \u201cTypical day in Miami, man,\u201d Haslem said of the time-out mess last month. \u201cThat\u2019s how we get stuff done around here. We believe in eye-to-eye communication. ... You say what you\u2019ve got to say, I\u2019ll say what I\u2019ve got to say, I love you, you love me, let\u2019s get back on the basketball court, let\u2019s play.\u201d That dustup came during a four-game Miami losing streak. When that slide ended, the Heat won six straight to lock up the No. 1 seed in the East before losing a meaningless regular-season finale in Orlando. Most Heat regulars didn\u2019t play in that game, and the Bahamas trip then got underway. Being the No. 1 seed guarantees nothing; no top seed has won the East title since Cleveland in 2016, and a top seed has only made one East final in the last four years \u2014 that being Milwaukee, when it lost to Toronto in 2019. But the Heat, just as they were in the bubble two years ago when they went to the NBA Finals as the East\u2019s No. 5 seed, insist that they believe they have enough to contend for a title. \u201cI feel good. I do,\u201d Butler said. \u201cI don\u2019t put a ceiling or basement on anything, man, because we can\u2019t control everything. I just know that if we focus in on us, and what we can control, and what we\u2019re capable of, we\u2019re going to be OK.\u201d ___ More AP NBA: https:\/\/apnews.com\/hub\/NBA and https:\/\/twitter.com\/AP_Sports