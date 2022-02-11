Some US Olympians enlist in order to make it to the Games LARRY LAGE, AP Sports Writer Feb. 11, 2022 Updated: Feb. 11, 2022 3:12 a.m.
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Nordic combined is a niche sport, even athletes in the discipline acknowledge, leaving Olympians who participate in the mix of ski jumping and cross-country skiing searching for options to fund their dreams.
Unlike some countries, the U.S. government does not pay Americans to go for gold. That leaves the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee to allocate its limited financial resources to assist athletes with the best chances of earning spots on the podium.