Smith leads Auburn to 10th straight NCAA opening win, 80-61 PETE IACOBELLI, AP Sports Writer March 18, 2022 Updated: March 18, 2022 3:37 p.m.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Freshman Jabari Smith had 20 points and 14 rebounds as second-seeded Auburn pulled away from Jacksonville State late in the first half to win its 10th straight NCAA Tournament opener 80-61 Friday.
Walker Kessler, Smith's partner in the paint, finished a block shy of a triple-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds and nine blocks.
PETE IACOBELLI