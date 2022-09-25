Smith INT sets up game-ending FG as Bears beat Texans 23-20

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

CHICAGO (AP) — Roquan Smith set up Cairo Santos’ game-ending field goal when he intercepted Davis Mills deep in Houston territory, and the Chicago Bears beat former coach Lovie Smith and the Texans 23-20 on Sunday.

Khalil Herbert ran for a career-high 157 yards and two touchdowns for Chicago.

The Texans had third-and-1 at their 26 when defensive tackle Angelo Blackson tipped a pass intended for Rex Burkhead. Smith, who missed practice all week because of a hip injury, intercepted it at the 30 and returned it to the 12.

Chicago had Herbert run, then downed the ball twice before Santos nailed a 30-yarder as time expired.

The Bears (2-1) angered their fans with conservative calls at times and were booed loudly at the end of the first half when they opted to run out the clock rather than use any timeouts with Houston (0-2-1) leading by one.

Justin Fields had another difficult game. Running back David Montgomery exited in the early going with knee and ankle injuries, but the Bears came away with the win after losing at rival Green Bay.

The Texans dropped their second in a row after blowing fourth-quarter leads in a season-opening tie with Indianapolis and loss to Denver.

Herbert, whose previous high was 100 yards as a rookie last season, made it 10-0 when he scored from the 11 in the first quarter. He also broke off a 52-yard run early in the third and ran it in from the 1 to give the Bears a short-lived 20-17 lead.

Fields was 8 of 17 for 106 yards. The former Ohio State star threw two interceptions and had a 27.7 rating.

Montgomery walked off the field in pain on Chicago’s second possession after his right leg got rolled up on while he was pass blocking.

Eddie Jackson intercepted a pass in the end zone in the second quarter.

Smith, who led the Bears to an 81-63 record and a Super Bowl appearance from 2004-12, is 0-3 against his former team. That includes losses with Tampa Bay in 2014 at Soldier Field and 2015 at Raymond James Stadium.

Mills threw for 245 yards, completing 20 of 32 passes. He had a touchdown and two interceptions against a defense missing top cornerback Jaylon Johnson because of a hamstring injury.

Dameon Pierce ran for 80 yards and a TD. Chris Moore had a 52-yard reception.

Jalen Pitre became the second rookie in Texans history to record two interceptions in a game, joining Dunta Robinson against the Raiders on Oct. 3, 2004. He also had a sack in the closing minutes.

INJURIES

Texans: No injuries were reported.

Bears: WR Byron Pringle (calf) was injured on the same play as Montgomery and left the game.

UP NEXT

Texans: Host the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 2.

Bears: Visit the New York Giants on Oct. 2.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL