EVART – The Evart Wildcats are ranked sixth in the state Division 3 girls basketball poll for a reason.

The Wildcats won their 12th straight game and improved to 12-1 with a 56-32 win over Beal City on Thursday in Highland Conference action.

Evart had quarter leads of 13-6, 24-14, and 38-20.

Freshman Kyrah Gray scored 22 points for the Wildcats while Emma Dyer had 13, Addy Gray had 10, Brianna Cass three and Ally Theunick and Brooklynn Decker two apiece.

Kyrah Gray also had 11 rebounds and three steals.

“Kyrah played a well-rounded game tonight,” Evart coach Carrie Kunkle said. “She played a well-rounded game tonight. She was good on the drive inside with putbacks and rebounding.”

Dyer had eight rebounds and three steals; Decker had eight rebounds and Theunick had seven assists, five rebounds and seven steals.

“We played a really good second half,” Kunkle said. “When we first started out tonight we were taking shots but they just weren’t falling for us. We came out in the third and fourth quarter and had some nice spurts and were able to pull ahead and win.”

Evart plays at Lake City on Wednesday night.

State poll

The Associated Press poll this week included several area teams for boys and girls in its rankings, either in the top 10 or in the honorable mention area.

The poll came out earlier this week prior to games on Tuesday.

For the boys, Baldwin was ranked seventh in Division 4 with an 8-0 record. The Panthers lost to Chippewa Hills on Tuesday to fall to 8-1.

Big Rapids’ boys were tied for 17th with Standish Sterling in Division 1.

For the girls, Evart was ranked sixth in Division 3 and had an 12-1 record after a Thursday win over Beal City.

Big Rapids picked up two votes in Division 2.

Pine River 30, Roscommon 29

Pine River was up 12-5 in the first quarter against Roscommon in Thursday’s Highland Conference battle but it was tied 14-14 at halftime and Roscommon led 21-20 after the third quarter, Pine River had a 10-8 scoring edge in the fourth to take the win.

Emma Tice had 10 points for Pine River. Taylor Steward had seven and Madi Sparks had six.

“We jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter,” Pine River coach Steffen Halvorsen said. “In the second half, we prevailed by just enough. We had a lot of foul trouble so we had to entrust in our young players a little more than we have this year. They were able to step up and get some things done. They were able to play strong and play together.”

Pine River is 4-9 overall and 2-7 in the Highland and Roscommon is 2-9 and 2-7.

Pine River plays at Farwell on Monday