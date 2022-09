KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brady Singer threw seven shutout innings to lead the Kansas City Royals to a 4-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday to salvage the finale of the three-game series.

Singer (8-4) allowed four hits and one walk, striking out six and retiring 16 of the last 18 batters he faced. The Royals have won six of his last seven starts; he is 4-0 with a 2.25 ERA over that span.