This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

EVART—Evart's football had 10 players named to the All-Region teams after a highly successful season which saw the Wildcats go to the state regional finals.

The Michigan High School Football Coaches Association released its annual all-region teams and Evart had many players named to the team after posting the most wins in program history by going 10-2 on the year.

Senior running back and linebacker Cole Hopkins was not only named to the MHSFCA All-Region team as a running back, he was also named to the team as a linebacker. The team captain rushed for 1,340 yards and 20 touchdowns on the year for the Wildcats while also recording 21 receptions for 231 yards and three touchdowns. On defense, he recorded 104 tackles, two sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery.

Junior quarterback Preston Wallace was among the state leaders in passing touchdowns on the season after throwing for 2,547 yards, 34 touchdowns and four interceptions in 12 games. He also rushed for 409 yards and an additional six touchdowns on the ground. He was voted MHSFCA All-Region Quarterback alongside first team all-conference for his efforts.

Senior defensive lineman Alex Burhans was named MHSFCA All Region as a defensive lineman and Highland Conference Defensive Player of the year after accounting for 44 tackles, four tackles for a loss and two sacks. Playing both sides of the ball, Burhans was also named first team all- conference.

Junior wide receiver Dakobe White was voted MHSFCA All-Region at wide receiver and defense after recording 980 receiving yards for 13 touchdowns on 44 receptions, averaging 22.3 yards per reception. On defense he recorded 39 tackles, four interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns, and fumble recovery and one sack.

Senior wide receiver and older brother Marcel White was also voted MHSFCA All Region at WR after earning 759 yards on 51 receptions and nine touchdowns. On the defensive side, White recorded 60 tackles and three interceptions. He was also named all-conference.

Senior offensive linemen Riley Ransom was voted MHSFCA All-Region at center after allowing zero sacks or pressures on the season. Making calls and audibles at the line of scrimmage, he help lead an offense that amassed nearly 5,000 yards.

Senior wide receiver and defensive back Jake Ladd was the swiss army knife for the Wildcats, earning 26 receptions for 362 yards and seven touchdowns through the air, 198 yards and three touchdowns rushing on the offensive side. On defense, he was tied for second in tackles with 93 on the season. He also had one interception. He was MHSFCA All-Region.

Four other players were named as All-Region honorable mentions. This included senior offensive lineman Kaden Dubreil, junior linebacker Tanner Graber, and senior linebacker/kicker Jordan Wicke.