Serena wins again at US Open, beating No. 2 seed Kontaveit HOWARD FENDRICH, AP Tennis Writer Aug. 31, 2022 Updated: Aug. 31, 2022 9:53 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams eliminated No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-2 in the U.S. Open’s second round Wednesday night to ensure that the 23-time Grand Slam champion will play at least one more singles match at what she’s hinted will be the last tournament of her illustrious career.
The 40-year-old Williams was again buoyed by a loud crowd at a full Arthur Ashe Stadium, just as she was in the first round two days earlier.
