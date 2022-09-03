Serena Williams' last opponent, Alja Tomljanovic, is a fan HOWARD FENDRICH, AP Tennis Writer Sep. 3, 2022 Updated: Sep. 3, 2022 12:43 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of11 Serena Williams, left, of the United States, shakes hands with Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, after their match in the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Ajla Tomljanovic, of Australia, reacts during a match against to Serena Williams, of the United States, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, returns a shot to Serena Williams, of the United States, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. Charles Krupa/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, returns a shot to Serena Williams, of the United States, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Ajla Tomljanovic, of Australia, returns a shot to Serena Williams, of the United States, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Serena Williams, of the United States, spins as she waves to fans after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, in the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts during a match against Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. Charles Krupa/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
NEW YORK (AP) — Alja Tomljanovic wanted to beat Serena Williams, of course. Wanted to seize the chance for a big victory, wanted to add to her career highlights, wanted to reach the fourth round of the U.S. Open for the first time.
Still, it was not easy for her to watch as tears rolled down Williams' cheeks after Tomljanovic won 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1 in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday night.
Written By
HOWARD FENDRICH