EVART – Alex Burhans has had a short but very productive career as an Evart wrestler.

Burhans is at heavyweight for the Wildcats in his second season of wrestling. He had a productive rookie season.

His coaches and teammates encouraged him to come out last season and Burnhans is glad they did.

“A highlight was probably my first win,” he said.

But Burhans had several highlights after that. He had a 29-16 record and was third place in the conference district and regional. He was one match away from being an All-Stater.

The transition seemed to go extremely well. He said some matches were extremely challenging “but others I did really good.”

He’s winning on a regular basis again and has a goal to place at the state finals. Staying away from mistakes on the mat will be the key, he added.

On the mat, Burhans has been trying to implement his strengths as much as possible.

“I’m good at tripping,” he said. “I’m working at getting more agile and staying low.”

Burnhans and the Wildcats have some key matches coming up and are focusing at being at their best come postseason time.

“I think the team is coming along well, he said. “I think the new ones are starting to get the hang of it.”

Coach Ben Bryant is looking forward to seeing what Burhans can do for the rest of the season.

“Alex is returning state qualifier and will make huge improvements in his second year of wrestling,” Bryant said. “His size, speed, and overall athleticism will make him a hard matchup for any heavyweight. We expect him to place high on the podium this season.”