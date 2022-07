EVART – Brooklyn Decker can’t wait to start the 2023 softball season at Evart.

Most of the players return from the 2022 state runner-up squad including Decker, the starting sophomore right fielder.

After the Wildcats secured their 6-1 state semifinal win over Calvin Christian, Decker had a key hit in the game.

“It felt good,” she said. “I think the key was just staying back on the change up and hitting the ball in front of us and being aggressive on the basepaths.”

Going into the Division 3 title game with Millington, Decker acknowledged the Wildcats were confident.

“I think we should go in with our heads up,” Decker said.

The Wildcats lost a tough 3-2 verdict in eight innings.

“The regional championship game was definitely a turning point,” she said. “From there, we knew we could do it.”

Decker batted .395 with 36 hits, 25 singles, 10 doubles, one triple and 19 RBIs and honorable mention honors.

“My season’s been going good,” she said. “It’s been fun.”

The Wildcats were 32-9-1 and graduated Skylar Baumgardner and Veronica Lofquist from the 2022 team. But Decker and many others are returning.

Decker played right field for the Wildcats and it’s not quite clear who will be taking the place of Baumgardner in center field.

Baumgardner may have made the catch of the decade during a critical moment against Calvin Christian in the semifinal game.

“That was a great catch,” Decker said. “I thought for sure it was going in the gap.”