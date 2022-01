EVART – Alyssa VanSicklen is a first-year varsity player for the Evart girls basketball team as a senior and hopes to help the Wildcats have a strong second half of the season.

She only played middle school basketball prior to this year.

“I heard a lot of positive comments about basketball and stuff and I always wanted to be on varsity,” VanSicklen said. adding she worked on basketball during the offseason and is figuring on contributing and being a strong player this season for the Wildcats, who have started out 3-2.

“I think my strengths are going to be defense and speed,” she said, adding on defense, “you always want to look at the hips.”

Handling the ball will be a strength, VanSicklen added.

“You always want to look up when you’re dribbling and you never want to look down,” she said. “You want to see who’s open.”

VanSicklen said, she wants to improve on her dribbling.

Evart will be home on Thursday against McBain Northern Michigan Christian.

“We’re going to be good. We have a strong team all-around,” VanSicklen said.

She has also been a long-time cheerleader but is not on the competitive cheer team this year.

With basketball, I’m looking forward to getting your connection.” VanSicklen said.

After this week, Evart will be home with Houghton Lake on Jan. 12 and at Roscommon on Jan. 14 in a pair of Highland Conference girls basketball games.