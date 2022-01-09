Seahawks win 38-30 to spoil Cardinals shot at NFC West title DAVID BRANDT, AP Sports Writer Jan. 9, 2022 Updated: Jan. 9, 2022 9:31 p.m.
1 of9 Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, left, celebrates his touchdown run against the Arizona Cardinals with Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Freddie Swain (18) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. Darryl Webb/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray throws a pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. Ralph Freso/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett, left, scores a touchdown as Arizona Cardinals free safety Jalen Thompson, right, makes a late tackle during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. Ralph Freso/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) runs with the ball as Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen (94) gives chase during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. Ralph Freso/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen (94) returns a fumble for a touchdown as Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Jake Curhan (74) looks on during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. Ralph Freso/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Seattle Seahawks defensive end Darrell Taylor (52) wraps up Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) for a sack during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. Darryl Webb/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Seattle's locker room was deafeningly loud in the aftermath of Sunday's impressive win, with the bass from some speakers rattling the concrete walls in the midst of constant cheers and laughter.
The Seahawks aren't going to the playoffs. They definitely still have their pride.